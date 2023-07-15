Cooler and breezy weekend for northern Minnesota

Our Saturday ahead is shaping up to be breezy with a west and northwest wind gusting to near 20 mph this afternoon. Highs around Duluth top off in the lower 70s with parts of northern Minnesota staying into the upper 60s to some lower 70s. There is a slight chance of a passing shower later Saturday, but most of us will stay dry. I'm seeing a little better shot at showers in the Northland starting Sunday afternoon with some lingering into the evening. Highs Sunday will be a touch cooler as well. Highs for most will stay in the 60s with parts of far northern Minnesota barely making it into the lower 60s. Winds Sunday will be stronger with peak wind gusts hitting the upper 20s to near 30 mph. Monday will be dry and sunny with the northwest wind still blowing.