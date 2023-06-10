Cool with a chance of showers Saturday

Winds will be coming off the big water Saturday, making for a chillier day for nearly all of the Northland. Highs will stay in the 50s to 60s along the shore and 60s to lower 70s for others. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph for some, making for a blustery day as well.

Expect a breeze Sunday again, but it will be dry. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine in the forecast starting Sunday and lasting most of the workweek to follow. Highs will stay cool again Sunday, but we do get a little warmer starting Monday. Winds won't be as blustery Sunday as they will be Saturday. I'm seeing gusts hit close to 20 mph on Sunday. Expect most of the workweek to stay dry with a chance of showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast around Friday next week.