Cool start to the workweek with warmer days to come

The workweek starts mild but breezy with a northwest wind around 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Highs on Monday will top off near 70 degrees. The sun will shine brightly on Tuesday bringing the temperature up a notch, ending up in the mid 70s. Not as breezy for Tuesday. By Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms are back, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Sunny and warmer on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Friday looks like a nice, summery day with a high near 80 degrees and light winds. We’ll keep thunderstorm chances around into next weekend with highs either side of 80. Have a wonderful week!