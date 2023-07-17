6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, July 17

Cool start to the workweek with warmer days to come

Here's your workweek weather planner as we track a few rain chances are climbing temps

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

The workweek starts mild but breezy with a northwest wind around 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Highs on Monday will top off near 70 degrees. The sun will shine brightly on Tuesday bringing the temperature up a notch, ending up in the mid 70s. Not as breezy for Tuesday. By Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms are back, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Sunny and warmer on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Friday looks like a nice, summery day with a high near 80 degrees and light winds. We’ll keep thunderstorm chances around into next weekend with highs either side of 80. Have a wonderful week!

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
