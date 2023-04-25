Cool and wet weather ahead

I'm seeing another sunny day tomorrow with temperatures getting into the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday is shaping up to be a pleasant day even with temperatures staying below average. With plenty of sunshine and light winds I'm seeing a decent afternoon tomorrow. An area of low pressure slides through the region Wednesday night bringing showers to the region. Showers look to linger into Thursday with even more wet weather forecast this weekend. Temperatures will get a touch warmer by Thursday with highs forecast to finally climb back into some 50s. The second system later this week will bring cold temperatures and on and off chances of precipitation. Expect a chance of showers Friday through early next week. Highs will only warm into the lower 40s most days during this time frame. We could even see snow in the mix later Sunday into Monday.