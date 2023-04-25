99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Cool and wet weather ahead

Temperatures will only warm into the upper 30s to lower 40s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

I'm seeing another sunny day tomorrow with temperatures getting into the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday is shaping up to be a pleasant day even with temperatures staying below average. With plenty of sunshine and light winds I'm seeing a decent afternoon tomorrow. An area of low pressure slides through the region Wednesday night bringing showers to the region. Showers look to linger into Thursday with even more wet weather forecast this weekend. Temperatures will get a touch warmer by Thursday with highs forecast to finally climb back into some 50s. The second system later this week will bring cold temperatures and on and off chances of precipitation. Expect a chance of showers Friday through early next week. Highs will only warm into the lower 40s most days during this time frame. We could even see snow in the mix later Sunday into Monday.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Several locations in region have broken winter season snow records
April 24, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Scientists are looking for many-million-year-old ice in Antarctica
April 24, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Partly to mostly cloudy skies
April 23, 2023 09:40 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A woman in a purple dress with wearing a name tag and a man in a restaurant kitchen
Local
Duluth authorities identify mother, son killed in apartment fire
April 24, 2023 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Cannabis plant
Minnesota
Minnesota House set to approve legal cannabis; Senate vote scheduled Friday
April 24, 2023 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Duluth man sentenced to 11 years in Cloquet woman's overdose death
April 24, 2023 03:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
fox sparrow
Northland Outdoors
Terrible spring weather means historic Northland birdwatching opportunity
April 24, 2023 02:18 PM
 · 
By  John Myers