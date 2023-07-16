Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Cool and breezy with showers to finish out this weekend

Highs will stay in the 60s across the Northland today with periods of showers possible.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Winds will switch from the southwest this morning to a northwest wind this afternoon. Expect a gusty close to this afternoon along with showers and a few thundershowers. We'll stay breezy into Monday with another cool day expected to kick off the work week. Highs will range from upper 60s to some lower 70s again tomorrow. I'm seeing another round of showers and thundershowers possible midweek. This next wave looks to pass by Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures are shaping up to warm nicely back into the upper 70s and 80s by the end of this week and into next weekend.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
