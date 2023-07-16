Cool and breezy with showers to finish out this weekend

Winds will switch from the southwest this morning to a northwest wind this afternoon. Expect a gusty close to this afternoon along with showers and a few thundershowers. We'll stay breezy into Monday with another cool day expected to kick off the work week. Highs will range from upper 60s to some lower 70s again tomorrow. I'm seeing another round of showers and thundershowers possible midweek. This next wave looks to pass by Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures are shaping up to warm nicely back into the upper 70s and 80s by the end of this week and into next weekend.