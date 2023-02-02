Coldest night of winter possible Thursday

DULUTH — What could be the coldest night of winter will descend on the Northland on Thursday with temperatures plummeting to near 30 degrees below zero by Friday morning and overnight wind chills hitting 50 below and colder in some areas.

The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a wind chill warning for all of Northeastern Minnesota from 6 p.m Thursday until noon Friday due to northwest winds of 25 mph gusting to 40 mph and more.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for all of northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin all day Thursday. At those temperatures, exposed skin could freeze in as little as 10 minutes. Pets left outdoors are also vulnerable at such extreme temperatures.

The low temperature, not including the wind chill, is forecast to hit 25 degrees below zero at Duluth International Airport on Friday morning, surpassing the coldest temperature of this winter so far: 18 degrees below zero on Dec. 21 and Jan. 29.

One last blast of Arctic air and then a warm-up is forecast starting Saturday with highs in the 20s above zero and temperatures next week expected to rise well into the 30s above zero. The Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center says temperatures should be above average across the Northland for the first half of February.