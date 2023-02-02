99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Coldest night of winter possible Thursday

There is a wind chill warning through noon Friday for all of Northeastern Minnesota.

A wall of "sea smoke" on Lake Superior towers above Duluth's Lakeside neighborhood
A wall of "sea smoke" on Lake Superior towers above Duluth in 2018. Thursday night may be the coldest night of the winter in the Northland, with wind chills reaching at least 50 degrees below zero in some areas.
Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
February 02, 2023 08:23 AM
DULUTH — What could be the coldest night of winter will descend on the Northland on Thursday with temperatures plummeting to near 30 degrees below zero by Friday morning and overnight wind chills hitting 50 below and colder in some areas.

The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a wind chill warning for all of Northeastern Minnesota from 6 p.m Thursday until noon Friday due to northwest winds of 25 mph gusting to 40 mph and more.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for all of northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin all day Thursday. At those temperatures, exposed skin could freeze in as little as 10 minutes. Pets left outdoors are also vulnerable at such extreme temperatures.

The low temperature, not including the wind chill, is forecast to hit 25 degrees below zero at Duluth International Airport on Friday morning, surpassing the coldest temperature of this winter so far: 18 degrees below zero on Dec. 21 and Jan. 29.

One last blast of Arctic air and then a warm-up is forecast starting Saturday with highs in the 20s above zero and temperatures next week expected to rise well into the 30s above zero. The Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center says temperatures should be above average across the Northland for the first half of February.

