Cold Wednesday with mild weather forecast over the holiday weekend

Temperatures along the shoreline will stay in the 40s and 50s with inland temperatures only forecast to hit the 60s Wednesday.

StormTRACKER Team
Today at 12:00 AM

Winds will be coming off the lake Wednesday with gusts as high as 35 mph not out of the question. This strong east and northeast wind will make for a chilly one after such a mild day Tuesday. Tonight will be cold. Lows bottom out in the mid-30s overnight. Covering sensitive plants you've been growing this spring may not be a bad idea Wednesday night. Our weather will start to moderate again starting Thursday. I'm seeing fairly stable weather to set up shop and stick around the rest of this workweek and even last through the holiday weekend. Highs by the end of the week warm into the 70s. These mild afternoon temperatures look likely for Sunday and into Memorial Day as well! Expect plenty of sunshine over the weekend with a little breeze here and there most days.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
