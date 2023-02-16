99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Cold Thursday before the mild weather returns.

Highs in the 30s return for the weekend.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
February 16, 2023 12:00 AM

After the winter storm system swept through the mid west this week, cold weather has followed it and highs will be in the upper teens Thursday. Temperatures drop to the single digits below zero tonight with mostly clear skies. Friday starts the warm up again with a southwest wind bringing temperatures back into the mid 20s. This weekend we get back into the low to mid 30s with mostly sunny skies for Saturday then more overcast for Sunday.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Warming back up this weekend
February 15, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Rain likely Tuesday
February 14, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Is LRC forecasting the real deal?
February 13, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler