Cold Thursday before the mild weather returns.
Highs in the 30s return for the weekend.
After the winter storm system swept through the mid west this week, cold weather has followed it and highs will be in the upper teens Thursday. Temperatures drop to the single digits below zero tonight with mostly clear skies. Friday starts the warm up again with a southwest wind bringing temperatures back into the mid 20s. This weekend we get back into the low to mid 30s with mostly sunny skies for Saturday then more overcast for Sunday.