Cold temperatures to start the workweek

Temperatures likely rise later in the week.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
January 29, 2023 12:01 AM
Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will be with us throughout the day today as an area of high pressure continues to move cooler air into our region. Highs across the region will likely reach only into the single digits during the afternoon hours. Despite having a lesser wind this afternoon, with temperatures likely barely reaching the single digits, wind chill values will likely remain at around -20° throughout the day. Temperatures will drop once again tonight, but the presence of some additional clouds may limit that drop by a few degrees. Regardless, high temperatures on Monday will likely reach about 0°, with overnight lows on Monday night dropping down to around -15°. Temperatures will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday, but this will likely come with a chance for a few light snow showers on Wednesday. Afterwards, temperatures will likely try to rise into the teens towards the end of the workweek and into next weekend ahead of another chance for a few snow showers on Saturday.

