Cold temperatures to start the week
Highs Monday will likely not rise above 0.
Expect mostly clear skies Monday morning and throughout the day, though it is possible for a few places to see partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Otherwise, cold temperatures will continue with highs likely only reaching about 0. Temperatures will rise back into the upper single digits Tuesday and then into the teens Wednesday. A few snow flurries could be possible Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Expect temperatures to return into the single digits for highs Thursday and Friday, and then back into the lower-20s by next Monday.
Expect plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs only hitting the single digits.
Some people believe that wind chill is just hype and that only the temperature and wind speed should be reported.
The light snow showers will end earlier in the day Friday with slowly falling temperatures this afternoon.