STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cold temperatures to start the week

Highs Monday will likely not rise above 0.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
January 30, 2023 12:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Expect mostly clear skies Monday morning and throughout the day, though it is possible for a few places to see partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Otherwise, cold temperatures will continue with highs likely only reaching about 0. Temperatures will rise back into the upper single digits Tuesday and then into the teens Wednesday. A few snow flurries could be possible Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Expect temperatures to return into the single digits for highs Thursday and Friday, and then back into the lower-20s by next Monday.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Cold temperatures to start the workweek
Temperatures likely rise later in the week.
January 29, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Quiet and cold weekend ahead
Expect plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs only hitting the single digits.
January 28, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Keep wind chill in mind during this cold stretch
Some people believe that wind chill is just hype and that only the temperature and wind speed should be reported.
January 27, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
The bitter cold arrives this weekend
The light snow showers will end earlier in the day Friday with slowly falling temperatures this afternoon.
January 27, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg