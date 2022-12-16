SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Cold moves in after the snow

Highs drop to the single digits next week.

By Robert Poynter
December 16, 2022 12:00 AM
Snow sticks around Friday, but with much less wind that created blizzard conditions Thursday. Highs stay in the low 30s Friday then upper 20s for Saturday. There will still be some areas of blowing snow Saturday but otherwise mostly cloudy skies. The clouds continue into Sunday but highs drop into the upper teens.

Heading into the new week, temperatures continue to drop to the low teens for highs on Monday. By Tuesday we wake up below zero, and only get into the single digits for the afternoon.

Related Topics: WEATHER
