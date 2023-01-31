6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cold most of this work week

Temperatures will only hit the mid-single digits this Tuesday afternoon, but a west breeze will keep us feeling very bitter all day.

StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 31, 2023 12:00 AM
This work week will stay fairly dry and quiet. Temperatures try to warm up a touch Wednesday with highs in the teens in the afternoon. A weak front moves by bringing a chance of flurries or very light snow Wednesday night into early Thursday. Expect another breezy and bitter day Thursday with single digit highs and subzero wind chills all day. Friday is still looking frigid without as much wind. This weekend will get a small boost in the temperature department as we warm into the 20s Saturday and upper teens Sunday. I'm seeing mainly 20s for highs next week.

Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Snow flurries happen easily but are hard to forecast
All that is required is a subtle rising motion in the air or a subtle cooling of the air at cloud level.
January 30, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Cold temperatures to start the week
Highs Monday will likely not rise above 0.
January 30, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Cold temperatures to start the workweek
Temperatures likely rise later in the week.
January 29, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Quiet and cold weekend ahead
Expect plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs only hitting the single digits.
January 28, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg