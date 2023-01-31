Cold most of this work week
Temperatures will only hit the mid-single digits this Tuesday afternoon, but a west breeze will keep us feeling very bitter all day.
This work week will stay fairly dry and quiet. Temperatures try to warm up a touch Wednesday with highs in the teens in the afternoon. A weak front moves by bringing a chance of flurries or very light snow Wednesday night into early Thursday. Expect another breezy and bitter day Thursday with single digit highs and subzero wind chills all day. Friday is still looking frigid without as much wind. This weekend will get a small boost in the temperature department as we warm into the 20s Saturday and upper teens Sunday. I'm seeing mainly 20s for highs next week.
All that is required is a subtle rising motion in the air or a subtle cooling of the air at cloud level.
Expect plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs only hitting the single digits.