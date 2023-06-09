Cold front set to bring scattered showers and thundershowers

Highs will hit close to 80° in Duluth this Friday afternoon with a mix of upper 70s and lower 80s across the Northland. A cold front passes by late Friday and into Friday night bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these thundershowers look to linger throughout the day on Saturday. Saturday will be breezy with winds out of the east and northeast gusting to near 25 mph. We dry out Saturday night and into early next week. Sunday stays a little cooler for us, but expect plenty of sunshine. Temperatures do rebound slowly throughout the workweek with some days warming into the 70s along the shorelines.