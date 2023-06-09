99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, June 9

Weather

Cold front set to bring scattered showers and thundershowers

We'll warm up nicely Friday ahead of a cold front with cooler temperatures returning for Saturday and Sunday.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Highs will hit close to 80° in Duluth this Friday afternoon with a mix of upper 70s and lower 80s across the Northland. A cold front passes by late Friday and into Friday night bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these thundershowers look to linger throughout the day on Saturday. Saturday will be breezy with winds out of the east and northeast gusting to near 25 mph. We dry out Saturday night and into early next week. Sunday stays a little cooler for us, but expect plenty of sunshine. Temperatures do rebound slowly throughout the workweek with some days warming into the 70s along the shorelines.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
