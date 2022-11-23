Cold front brings chance of wintry mix on Thanksgiving
Our weather will be quite pleasant around here with plenty of sunshine, light winds and highs above freezing Wednesday afternoon.
After a sunny one Wednesday, clouds increase overnight as a cold front approaches the Northland.
Temperatures drop only to the mid-20s Wednesday with mid-30s expected again Thursday. The cold front will move across northern Minnesota throughout the day with a chance of very light wintry mix later in the day for Duluth.
This cold front really won't have a big impact on our temperatures, but will bring a breeze to the area Friday. Friday will feature plenty of sunshine again with a southwest wind helping boost our highs up to near 40 degrees!
Saturday stays mild with highs again near or just above 40 degrees before we cool back down into lower 30s next week.
Northwest winds will pick up Thursday with gusts into the mid-30s creating patchy blowing snow for the Northland.
