Cold front brings chance of wintry mix on Thanksgiving

Our weather will be quite pleasant around here with plenty of sunshine, light winds and highs above freezing Wednesday afternoon.

StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
November 23, 2022 12:00 AM
After a sunny one Wednesday, clouds increase overnight as a cold front approaches the Northland.

Temperatures drop only to the mid-20s Wednesday with mid-30s expected again Thursday. The cold front will move across northern Minnesota throughout the day with a chance of very light wintry mix later in the day for Duluth.

This cold front really won't have a big impact on our temperatures, but will bring a breeze to the area Friday. Friday will feature plenty of sunshine again with a southwest wind helping boost our highs up to near 40 degrees!

Saturday stays mild with highs again near or just above 40 degrees before we cool back down into lower 30s next week.

Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
