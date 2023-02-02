99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cold front brings bitter air to the region to finish this workweek

Temperatures will stay steady or even fall Thursday behind a potent cold front.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
February 02, 2023 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Expect plenty of sunshine with this blast of cold sliding into the region. Winds will be brisk and out of the northwest. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph keeping wind chills in the 20s to 30s below zero Thursday. The cold will continue to pour into the Northland on Thursday night with overnight lows bottoming out near 20 degrees below zero. Winds will be light Friday with temperatures only climbing to around 1 degree. This cold snap will be short lived as a south wind will help boost our temperatures over the weekend. Highs will make it into the lower 20s both Saturday and Sunday with some days next week featuring temperatures in the 30s.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Tracking a chance of snow Wednesday night and into Thursday
Temperatures will get a touch warmer today ahead of a cold front set to push through the area overnight.
February 01, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Cold most of this work week
Temperatures will only hit the mid-single digits this Tuesday afternoon, but a west breeze will keep us feeling very bitter all day.
January 31, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Snow flurries happen easily but are hard to forecast
All that is required is a subtle rising motion in the air or a subtle cooling of the air at cloud level.
January 30, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Cold temperatures to start the week
Highs Monday will likely not rise above 0.
January 30, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson