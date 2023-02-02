Cold front brings bitter air to the region to finish this workweek

Expect plenty of sunshine with this blast of cold sliding into the region. Winds will be brisk and out of the northwest. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph keeping wind chills in the 20s to 30s below zero Thursday. The cold will continue to pour into the Northland on Thursday night with overnight lows bottoming out near 20 degrees below zero. Winds will be light Friday with temperatures only climbing to around 1 degree. This cold snap will be short lived as a south wind will help boost our temperatures over the weekend. Highs will make it into the lower 20s both Saturday and Sunday with some days next week featuring temperatures in the 30s.