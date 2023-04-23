Clouds remain this afternoon

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region for today as the area of low pressure — which brought us snow the other day — begins to slide further eastwards while weakening. A lone flurry or two will be possible today, but for the most part today will be a quieter day with highs trying to reach into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds will decrease further overnight tonight, and partly cloudy skies are looking likely for Monday as temperatures rise a few degrees more. An area of high pressure will continue to slowly drift across the Midwest this week, allowing for generally quiet weather. Another system may begin to move towards our region by the end of the work week, possibly bringing rain showers with it.

