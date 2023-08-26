Chilly Saturday with warmer temperatures returning toward the holiday weekend

Expect an east breeze Saturday that will keep the shorelines quite chilly. A few places may struggle to hit the lower 60s Saturday afternoon.

We will stay dry this weekend with temperatures moderating some for Sunday. Highs will warm into the lower to mid-70s for most of the area Sunday afternoon. Winds will be much lighter Sunday, making for a very pleasant afternoon.

Our next chance of rain moves through Sunday night with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms lingering into Monday. I'm seeing mainly 70s next week with a few days featuring highs in the 60s. The long-range model guidance suggests a warming trend toward Labor Day weekend. Highs could return to the 80s.