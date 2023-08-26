6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Chilly Saturday with warmer temperatures returning toward the holiday weekend

Highs Saturday afternoon will peak in the 60s for most of the Northland.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Expect an east breeze Saturday that will keep the shorelines quite chilly. A few places may struggle to hit the lower 60s Saturday afternoon.

We will stay dry this weekend with temperatures moderating some for Sunday. Highs will warm into the lower to mid-70s for most of the area Sunday afternoon. Winds will be much lighter Sunday, making for a very pleasant afternoon.

Our next chance of rain moves through Sunday night with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms lingering into Monday. I'm seeing mainly 70s next week with a few days featuring highs in the 60s. The long-range model guidance suggests a warming trend toward Labor Day weekend. Highs could return to the 80s.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
