Chilly finish to this workweek

A few showers look to linger Friday. Precipitation will stay light making for a dreary and fairly cold Friday. Winds will be a little gusty as northwest winds could reach into the mid-20s throughout the day. This weekend will be sunny if the smoke clears out. I'm not seeing much in terms of cloud cover for both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday we reach into the 70s for most with some along the shorelines staying in the upper 60s. Winds switch to the east on Sunday making for a chillier day along the shore. Farther into the region highs will reach the upper 60s to 70s Sunday afternoon. The start of the workweek looks a little breezy, but dry.