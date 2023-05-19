99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Chilly finish to this workweek

Temperatures may only stay in the 50s for a large portion of the Northland Friday making for the coldest day of this forecast.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

A few showers look to linger Friday. Precipitation will stay light making for a dreary and fairly cold Friday. Winds will be a little gusty as northwest winds could reach into the mid-20s throughout the day. This weekend will be sunny if the smoke clears out. I'm not seeing much in terms of cloud cover for both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday we reach into the 70s for most with some along the shorelines staying in the upper 60s. Winds switch to the east on Sunday making for a chillier day along the shore. Farther into the region highs will reach the upper 60s to 70s Sunday afternoon. The start of the workweek looks a little breezy, but dry.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
