Changing weather across the region Friday

This front will eventually lead to cooler air filtering into the Northland and the surrounding region. The heat and humidity to our south will get knocked down as well. Temperatures will be close to 80 degrees Friday with highs in the 60s for most Saturday. Saturday is shaping up to be a quiet and cool day over this weekend. Saturday will be a little breezy with an east wind gusting into the upper teens. Winds back off and temperatures get a small boost for Sunday. We return to the 70s Sunday afternoon and 60s and 70s nearly all of next week. Besides a few weak waves in the upper atmosphere bringing small chances of showers, our weather will stay on the drier side until later next week.