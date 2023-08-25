Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Changing weather across the region Friday

A front will bring a chance of thunderstorms early Friday with another chance of showers later in the day.

Today at 12:00 AM

This front will eventually lead to cooler air filtering into the Northland and the surrounding region. The heat and humidity to our south will get knocked down as well. Temperatures will be close to 80 degrees Friday with highs in the 60s for most Saturday. Saturday is shaping up to be a quiet and cool day over this weekend. Saturday will be a little breezy with an east wind gusting into the upper teens. Winds back off and temperatures get a small boost for Sunday. We return to the 70s Sunday afternoon and 60s and 70s nearly all of next week. Besides a few weak waves in the upper atmosphere bringing small chances of showers, our weather will stay on the drier side until later next week.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
