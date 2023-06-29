Chance of T-storms later Thursday

Winds will stay fairly light out of the west for most of us Thursday. I'm not seeing this afternoon and evening as a wash out, but scattered thunderstorms will be a possibility before we finish out the day. Most of Friday will stay dry, but a few showers may pop up late in the day around and near the shorelines. Highs will again warm nicely into the 80s for most to close out this workweek. This weekend is shaping up to be a very mild one. Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to a lot of 80s across the region. We stay dry into Monday with a front forecast for Independence Day. This front may help to produce showers and thunderstorms on the 4th.