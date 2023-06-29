Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Chance of T-storms later Thursday

Temperatures will warm up nicely this Thursday afternoon with a mix of 70s and 80s, but watch for scattered T-storms to develop.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Winds will stay fairly light out of the west for most of us Thursday. I'm not seeing this afternoon and evening as a wash out, but scattered thunderstorms will be a possibility before we finish out the day. Most of Friday will stay dry, but a few showers may pop up late in the day around and near the shorelines. Highs will again warm nicely into the 80s for most to close out this workweek. This weekend is shaping up to be a very mild one. Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to a lot of 80s across the region. We stay dry into Monday with a front forecast for Independence Day. This front may help to produce showers and thunderstorms on the 4th.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
