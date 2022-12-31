99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Chance of snow showers before we finish out this year

Temperatures will warm to near 30 degrees around the Northland with a weak wave bringing light snow showers Saturday afternoon and evening.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
December 31, 2022 12:00 AM
Snow amounts look light, but a few roads may become slick later Saturday. The areas of light snow look to be out of here before the ball drops Saturday night. Temperatures will stay fairly mild for those who will be out on the town late. Temperatures only drop into the mid-20s and some upper teens by Sunday morning. It will stay dry for your New Year's Day forecast with highs again warming into the lower 30s. I am tracking a winter system to move out of the Rockies early next week, which will bring snow and some wintry mix to the surrounding region. I'm seeing the snow move into the Northland later on Monday and into Tuesday. We could even have some some periods of wintry mix to go with the snow as temperatures will stay mild early next week.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
