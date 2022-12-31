Chance of snow showers before we finish out this year

Snow amounts look light, but a few roads may become slick later Saturday. The areas of light snow look to be out of here before the ball drops Saturday night. Temperatures will stay fairly mild for those who will be out on the town late. Temperatures only drop into the mid-20s and some upper teens by Sunday morning. It will stay dry for your New Year's Day forecast with highs again warming into the lower 30s. I am tracking a winter system to move out of the Rockies early next week, which will bring snow and some wintry mix to the surrounding region. I'm seeing the snow move into the Northland later on Monday and into Tuesday. We could even have some some periods of wintry mix to go with the snow as temperatures will stay mild early next week.