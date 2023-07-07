Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Chance of showers late Friday, followed by mild Saturday

Showers will develop Friday afternoon over northern Minnesota and slowly slide through the Northland in the evening, with the best chance of any precipitation to occur overnight.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

I'm seeing a breezy southwest wind for the area Friday. This will help boost our temperatures up slightly more than what we had over the last couple days. Highs will peak in the mid- and upper 70s across the Northland. Showers are expected overnight.

I'm seeing a chance of a few showers mainly near and along the North Shore on Saturday. Highs peak in the lower 70s for most of us Saturday afternoon.

We stay clear Saturday night with lows mainly in the 50s to wake up to Sunday morning. Another front is forecast to pass by Sunday, bringing yet another chance of showers before we finish out this weekend. The high Sunday will be a little warmer due to another day featuring a southwest breeze.

Monday looks similar to Sunday with highs in the 70s and another chance of showers and thunderstorms.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
