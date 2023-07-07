Chance of showers late Friday, followed by mild Saturday

I'm seeing a breezy southwest wind for the area Friday. This will help boost our temperatures up slightly more than what we had over the last couple days. Highs will peak in the mid- and upper 70s across the Northland. Showers are expected overnight.

I'm seeing a chance of a few showers mainly near and along the North Shore on Saturday. Highs peak in the lower 70s for most of us Saturday afternoon.

We stay clear Saturday night with lows mainly in the 50s to wake up to Sunday morning. Another front is forecast to pass by Sunday, bringing yet another chance of showers before we finish out this weekend. The high Sunday will be a little warmer due to another day featuring a southwest breeze.

Monday looks similar to Sunday with highs in the 70s and another chance of showers and thunderstorms.