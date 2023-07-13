Chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight Thursday

Highs will warm into the upper 70s this Thursday afternoon for most of the Northland. Isolated showers will be possible this afternoon and evening with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms sliding by overnight. Friday will be warm again with upper 70s to lower 80s over the area. I'm still seeing a chance of isolated T-storms late in the day, but most of Friday will stay dry. This weekend won't be as warm. Temperatures will hit the upper 60s to lower 70s both Saturday and Sunday. A few showers will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening with a little better chance of showers moving through on Sunday. High temperatures do look to rebound later next week with a return of upper 70s to 80s for the area.