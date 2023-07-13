Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight Thursday

Expect a mild finish to the workweek with a chance of thunderstorms here and there.

StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Highs will warm into the upper 70s this Thursday afternoon for most of the Northland. Isolated showers will be possible this afternoon and evening with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms sliding by overnight. Friday will be warm again with upper 70s to lower 80s over the area. I'm still seeing a chance of isolated T-storms late in the day, but most of Friday will stay dry. This weekend won't be as warm. Temperatures will hit the upper 60s to lower 70s both Saturday and Sunday. A few showers will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening with a little better chance of showers moving through on Sunday. High temperatures do look to rebound later next week with a return of upper 70s to 80s for the area.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
