Calm weather continues Monday

DULUTH — The area of high pressure which brought quiet weather into our region Sunday will continue to keep our weather fairly calm Monday. However, a few extra clouds may develop in our region during the afternoon.

Further to our southeast, an area of low pressure will move into the central part of the Great Lakes region later Monday night and Tuesday. This may bring a few rain showers into parts of northeastern Wisconsin, which may result in us having a few more clouds around for Monday night and Tuesday.

However, it appears the precipitation will remain far enough away from our region that we will likely end up dry for the middle part of the workweek. Another system will approach our region by the end of the week, and this may bring us a few showers and thunderstorms which could carry over into the weekend. Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible early next week.

