Breezy with sunshine to kick off the workweek

Highs will peak in the lower to mid-70s Monday afternoon. The rain from overnight will continue to push away from us. The breeze lingers into Tuesday with a stronger west wind picking up. Gusts Tuesday could hit the mid-20s. This wind will be a warmer one as temperatures will to climb to near 80 degrees or even above for most. Wednesday will be even warmer with a shot at mid-80s. A front will bring a small chance of showers and a few rumbles into Wednesday night. Temperatures back off slightly by Thursday behind this front. I'm still seeing plenty of sunshine and upper 70s Thursday afternoon. Warm temperatures do look to swing back this weekend with more 80s not out of the question.