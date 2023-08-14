Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Breezy with sunshine to kick off the workweek

A few showers may linger very early this morning, but most of the day ahead will feature clearing sky and a northeast breeze.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Highs will peak in the lower to mid-70s Monday afternoon. The rain from overnight will continue to push away from us. The breeze lingers into Tuesday with a stronger west wind picking up. Gusts Tuesday could hit the mid-20s. This wind will be a warmer one as temperatures will to climb to near 80 degrees or even above for most. Wednesday will be even warmer with a shot at mid-80s. A front will bring a small chance of showers and a few rumbles into Wednesday night. Temperatures back off slightly by Thursday behind this front. I'm still seeing plenty of sunshine and upper 70s Thursday afternoon. Warm temperatures do look to swing back this weekend with more 80s not out of the question.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Rain showers move in Sunday with more rain possible into Monday
1d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Lightning is just a spark, but it has many causes
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Showers Saturday with more rain to finish out this weekend
2d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
OPED-CORONAVIRUS-BLAME-COMMENTARY-KHN
Minnesota
COVID cases are ticking up in the U.S. Will Minn. have a fall, winter wave?
1d ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Johnson holds the championship trophy.
Sports
Johnson joins elite company with win at Northland Invitational
2h ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
Minntac.jpg
Business
US Steel makes plans for future after rejecting Cliffs buyout offer
5h ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Richard Kangas operates a landfill compactor atop a hill of trash at the St. Louis County landfill near Virginia. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Local
St. Louis County approves American Rescue Plan projects
9h ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau