Breezy with a warming trend the next few days

The breeze will start to pick up out of the south and southwest which will lead to much warmer air returning to the region to finish out this week.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 70s with a few lower 80s around the area Thursday. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph out of the south with plenty of sunshine this Thursday afternoon. The breeze lasts overnight with a small chance of a passing thunderstorm before daybreak. Friday will be warmer and still breezy. Winds will be out of the southwest Friday with gusts into the mid-20s. Highs peak in the mid-80s to finish out this workweek. Expect even warmer temperatures for the holiday weekend. I'm seeing a mix of upper 80s to lower 90s around the Northland Saturday with peak temperatures in Duluth hitting 90 degrees by Sunday! The forecast trends warm, if not hot, for Labor Day as well. Highs will again soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s before a little cool down happens next week Tuesday into Wednesday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
