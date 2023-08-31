Breezy with a warming trend the next few days

Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 70s with a few lower 80s around the area Thursday. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph out of the south with plenty of sunshine this Thursday afternoon. The breeze lasts overnight with a small chance of a passing thunderstorm before daybreak. Friday will be warmer and still breezy. Winds will be out of the southwest Friday with gusts into the mid-20s. Highs peak in the mid-80s to finish out this workweek. Expect even warmer temperatures for the holiday weekend. I'm seeing a mix of upper 80s to lower 90s around the Northland Saturday with peak temperatures in Duluth hitting 90 degrees by Sunday! The forecast trends warm, if not hot, for Labor Day as well. Highs will again soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s before a little cool down happens next week Tuesday into Wednesday.