Breezy weekend with scattered showers Saturday

Minnesota's fishing opener won't feature the nicest weather as showers.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

A large area of lower pressure is swinging through the region. This system is bringing scattered showers across parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Saturday and into Saturday night.

It won't rain for everyone and it won't rain all day, but for lakes west and southwest of Duluth there will be periods of rain showers along with a decent east and northeast breeze. Gusts could reach into the 20s inland and into the 30s along the shorelines. Temperatures will be chilly near the shorelines due to this breeze. Highs will hit the 50s here with some 60s and 70s to the west.

Mother's Day will be a little cool along the shores again, but nicer across northern Wisconsin and northern Minnesota with plenty of sunshine. The breeze may stick around Sunday through the first part of the workweek. I'm seeing dry weather Monday through Wednesday.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
