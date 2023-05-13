Breezy weekend with scattered showers Saturday

A large area of lower pressure is swinging through the region. This system is bringing scattered showers across parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Saturday and into Saturday night.

It won't rain for everyone and it won't rain all day, but for lakes west and southwest of Duluth there will be periods of rain showers along with a decent east and northeast breeze. Gusts could reach into the 20s inland and into the 30s along the shorelines. Temperatures will be chilly near the shorelines due to this breeze. Highs will hit the 50s here with some 60s and 70s to the west.

Mother's Day will be a little cool along the shores again, but nicer across northern Wisconsin and northern Minnesota with plenty of sunshine. The breeze may stick around Sunday through the first part of the workweek. I'm seeing dry weather Monday through Wednesday.