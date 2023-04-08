50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Breezy weekend with a chance of showers Sunday

Temperatures will warm to near 40 degrees Saturday and then lower 50s Sunday leading to the start of more spring-like weather.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Winds will be coming off the lake leading to a cool and breezy day. Gusts could reach as high as 20 mph. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine Saturday with an increase in cloud cover Saturday night and into Sunday. We stay breezy with a similar east wind Saturday night and then a breezy southwest wind on Sunday. Showers look to spread across Minnesota throughout Sunday with a chance of showers up here in the Northland as well. Our temperatures look to get even warmer heading into next week's workweek. Highs reach into the middle and upper 50s Monday with plenty of sunshine with a few days midweek peaking in the 60s.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
