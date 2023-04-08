Breezy weekend with a chance of showers Sunday

Winds will be coming off the lake leading to a cool and breezy day. Gusts could reach as high as 20 mph. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine Saturday with an increase in cloud cover Saturday night and into Sunday. We stay breezy with a similar east wind Saturday night and then a breezy southwest wind on Sunday. Showers look to spread across Minnesota throughout Sunday with a chance of showers up here in the Northland as well. Our temperatures look to get even warmer heading into next week's workweek. Highs reach into the middle and upper 50s Monday with plenty of sunshine with a few days midweek peaking in the 60s.