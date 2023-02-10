99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breezy Friday and Saturday as we close out this week

Temperatures will be a little cooler on this last day of the workweek and with the northwest breeze still around will make for a chilly Friday.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
February 10, 2023 12:00 AM
We'll start off Friday in the single digits and warm into the lower 20s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Gusts could reach as high as 20 mph with northwest winds eventually going to the southwest. The southwest wind will continue to blow tonight and into Saturday. I'm seeing gusts reach into the 20s tonight and to near 30 mph Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the mid-30s Saturday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky with a little more cloud cover sliding through the Northland Sunday. Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend. Winds will be much lighter Sunday with highs again making it into the mid-30s. Monday and Valentine's Day look mild with highs in the 30s before the next weather producer slides by midweek bringing a chance of snow and wind.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
