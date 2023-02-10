Breezy Friday and Saturday as we close out this week

We'll start off Friday in the single digits and warm into the lower 20s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Gusts could reach as high as 20 mph with northwest winds eventually going to the southwest. The southwest wind will continue to blow tonight and into Saturday. I'm seeing gusts reach into the 20s tonight and to near 30 mph Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the mid-30s Saturday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky with a little more cloud cover sliding through the Northland Sunday. Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend. Winds will be much lighter Sunday with highs again making it into the mid-30s. Monday and Valentine's Day look mild with highs in the 30s before the next weather producer slides by midweek bringing a chance of snow and wind.