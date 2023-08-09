Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sunshine for the next couple of days; chance of rain later this week

Soaking up some nice, August weather Wednesday and Thursday before rain develops Thursday night

StormTRACKER Team
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

DULUTH — A touch on the breezy side Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky and pleasant, August temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Wind will be out of the northwest gusting around 15 mph. More sun for Thursday. A fairly calm day with winds turning to the southeast around 10 mph and a high temperature in the lower 70s. Thursday night is when we’ll start watching for a chance of rain. Showers and thunderstorms develop overnight Thursday and last into Friday morning. Scattered showers will continue off and on for Friday. The cloudy and gray sky keeps temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s for Friday. Sunshine returns on Saturday and temperatures will dance around the mid 70s. Keeping an eye on a few showers for Sunday.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
