Sunshine and 80s for Tuesday

Tracking a few rain chances later in the week.

StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Tons of sun filling the sky for your Tuesday. It’ll be a nice, summer-like day with highs topping off in the low 80s. A bit of a breeze Tuesday out of southwest with gusts near 15 mph. Partly sunny on Wednesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. This will cool temps off a bit. Our highs will end up in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday. Sunshine on Thursday morning will give way to a chance for a few showers by the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will only be in the lower 70s. Showers continue into Friday to close out the workweek. This will keep our Friday cooler. Highs will be in the upper 60s under a cloudy sky. The weekend will feature more rain chances and highs close to 70.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
