Sunshine and 80s for Tuesday

Tons of sun filling the sky for your Tuesday. It’ll be a nice, summer-like day with highs topping off in the low 80s. A bit of a breeze Tuesday out of southwest with gusts near 15 mph. Partly sunny on Wednesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. This will cool temps off a bit. Our highs will end up in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday. Sunshine on Thursday morning will give way to a chance for a few showers by the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will only be in the lower 70s. Showers continue into Friday to close out the workweek. This will keep our Friday cooler. Highs will be in the upper 60s under a cloudy sky. The weekend will feature more rain chances and highs close to 70.