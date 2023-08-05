Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Showers likely for second half of weekend

A slow-moving, low-pressure system will move out of the Dakotas and bring more cloud cover and then a chance of showers late Saturday and into Sunday.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

DULUTH — Most of our Saturday will stay breezy and partly sunny. Winds will be coming off the lake, keeping the shorelines a touch cooler compared to others in the afternoon.

Highs will peak in the 70s to a few lower 80s across the Northland. Showers look likely Saturday night and into Sunday for the area. The breezes will last into Sunday with temperatures not as warm due to the rain-cooled air. A few may have a hard time climbing out of the 60s Sunday.

The rain will slowly depart Sunday night with a dry, sunny and breezy Monday ahead. Temperatures will get a touch warmer by Monday with peak highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s for the Northland. Expect similar temperatures for Tuesday with another chance of showers passing by Wednesday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
