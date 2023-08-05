Showers likely for second half of weekend

DULUTH — Most of our Saturday will stay breezy and partly sunny. Winds will be coming off the lake, keeping the shorelines a touch cooler compared to others in the afternoon.

Highs will peak in the 70s to a few lower 80s across the Northland. Showers look likely Saturday night and into Sunday for the area. The breezes will last into Sunday with temperatures not as warm due to the rain-cooled air. A few may have a hard time climbing out of the 60s Sunday.

The rain will slowly depart Sunday night with a dry, sunny and breezy Monday ahead. Temperatures will get a touch warmer by Monday with peak highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s for the Northland. Expect similar temperatures for Tuesday with another chance of showers passing by Wednesday.