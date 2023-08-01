Warmer midweek with a chance of T-storms

Highs along the shorelines will stay in the 70s with lower and mid-80 elsewhere Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms push across the Northland tonight with a chance of thunderstorms lingering into Wednesday and potentially Wednesday night as well. I'm seeing our warmest days to land on Wednesday and Thursday this week with peak temperatures in the mid-80s for Duluth both days. A front will bring a slight cool-down toward the weekend. Highs will return to the 70s over the region with the cooler trend lasting into next week. There are hints of showers near us this weekend, but as of right now I'm leaning toward the showers staying in the southern half of Minnesota.