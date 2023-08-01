Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Warmer midweek with a chance of T-storms

Temperatures will warm nicely across the Northland to start off August, but we'll have a few chances of thunderstorms with the milder air.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Highs along the shorelines will stay in the 70s with lower and mid-80 elsewhere Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms push across the Northland tonight with a chance of thunderstorms lingering into Wednesday and potentially Wednesday night as well. I'm seeing our warmest days to land on Wednesday and Thursday this week with peak temperatures in the mid-80s for Duluth both days. A front will bring a slight cool-down toward the weekend. Highs will return to the 70s over the region with the cooler trend lasting into next week. There are hints of showers near us this weekend, but as of right now I'm leaning toward the showers staying in the southern half of Minnesota.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: A moonless sky mid-month should make for great stargazing
19h ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Warmer temperatures back midweek
1d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Humid air is light; not heavy
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3200840+state-patrol-emblem.jpg
Minnesota
State trooper kills man in confrontation along I-94 in Minneapolis
6h ago
 · 
By  Tim Nelson / MPR News
Husky Refinery c01.JPG
Wisconsin
Superior refinery still hasn't resumed full operations
12h ago
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
ef8b7f-20230728-marijuana1101-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Ready, set, grow: Minnesota to enter era of legal marijuana
13h ago
 · 
By  Mark Zdechlik / MPR News
skier at Lutsen Mountains
Local
Lutsen Mountains seeks delay on decision to expand ski resort
5h ago
 · 
By  John Myers