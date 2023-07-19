Tracking midweek showers and storms
Showers will be possible throughout Wednesday with another round of thunderstorms moving through Wednesday evening.
Temperatures will warm up in the 70s and 80s over the Northland Wednesday. The warmest spots will be west and southwest of Duluth with areas like Brainerd hitting the mid-80s this afternoon. Our Thursday forecast will be quieter and breezy. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 with gusts up to 20 likely. Expect a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds Thursday. Highs tomorrow will peak in the mid-70s. Our temperature forecast is looking to warm-up heading into the weekend. Highs reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday with Saturday's forecast looking a touch warmer than Friday's. Watch for a few showers/thunderstorms over the weekend.
ADVERTISEMENT