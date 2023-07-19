6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tracking midweek showers and storms

Showers will be possible throughout Wednesday with another round of thunderstorms moving through Wednesday evening.

StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Temperatures will warm up in the 70s and 80s over the Northland Wednesday. The warmest spots will be west and southwest of Duluth with areas like Brainerd hitting the mid-80s this afternoon. Our Thursday forecast will be quieter and breezy. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 with gusts up to 20 likely. Expect a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds Thursday. Highs tomorrow will peak in the mid-70s. Our temperature forecast is looking to warm-up heading into the weekend. Highs reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday with Saturday's forecast looking a touch warmer than Friday's. Watch for a few showers/thunderstorms over the weekend.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
