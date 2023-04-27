Cold and wet weather forecast this weekend

Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 50s Thursday with a lighter west wind. Showers slide across northern Minnesota Thursday evening and overnight leading to more light showers in the area. Temperatures in the upper atmosphere may be cold enough that we may even see some snow flakes in the mix with Thursday's rain showers. Friday will be cold with a large chunk of the area staying in the upper 30s for high temperatures. Temperatures stay cool this weekend. Highs will only make it to the lower and mid-40s for most both Saturday and Sunday. We look cool for Monday too, but temperatures are shaping up to be a touch milder by midweek.