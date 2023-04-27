99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Cold and wet weather forecast this weekend

An area of low pressure will stall out over the region leaving us with more cold weather along with periods of rain showers to finish out this month.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 50s Thursday with a lighter west wind. Showers slide across northern Minnesota Thursday evening and overnight leading to more light showers in the area. Temperatures in the upper atmosphere may be cold enough that we may even see some snow flakes in the mix with Thursday's rain showers. Friday will be cold with a large chunk of the area staying in the upper 30s for high temperatures. Temperatures stay cool this weekend. Highs will only make it to the lower and mid-40s for most both Saturday and Sunday. We look cool for Monday too, but temperatures are shaping up to be a touch milder by midweek.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
Weather Graphic.PNG
Weather
Milder and Drier Pattern
April 26, 2023 09:14 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Breezy and rainy days forecast for the weekend
April 26, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Cool and wet weather ahead
April 25, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DSC_2103.jpg
College
UMD's Laing sets sights on draft, his NFL story
April 26, 2023 08:44 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Professor speaks.
Local
Summit focuses on BIPOC entrepreneurship in the Twin Ports
April 26, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Minnesota Senate - 013122
Minnesota
Minnesota Senate tax plan calls for checks, partial Social Security tax cut
April 26, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
A red panda is seen up close, its face covered in white fur with red rings rising around its snout and curling inside its eyes.
Local
First red panda arrives at Lake Superior Zoo
April 26, 2023 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler