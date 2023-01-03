Snow through Wednesday

Temperatures look to stay relatively mild while we deal with the snow. Highs will hit near 30 degrees Tuesday and the mid-20s Wednesday. Snow amounts look to add up to the lower and mid-single digits near Duluth with more snow expected as you head south toward the Twin Cities. The wind picks up Tuesday night and lasts through Wednesday. Expect some blowing snow. Gusts will peak in the mid-30s Tuesday night and Wednesday. Snow comes to an end later Wednesday with temperatures only a touch cooler to finish out this week. Highs will peak in the lower 20s with sunshine Thursday and near 20 degrees Friday with sunshine. I'm not seeing a return of the arctic air in this forecast.