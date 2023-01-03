Snow through Wednesday
A slow-moving winter storm will slide through the region leaving us with snow falling all the way through Wednesday.
Temperatures look to stay relatively mild while we deal with the snow. Highs will hit near 30 degrees Tuesday and the mid-20s Wednesday. Snow amounts look to add up to the lower and mid-single digits near Duluth with more snow expected as you head south toward the Twin Cities. The wind picks up Tuesday night and lasts through Wednesday. Expect some blowing snow. Gusts will peak in the mid-30s Tuesday night and Wednesday. Snow comes to an end later Wednesday with temperatures only a touch cooler to finish out this week. Highs will peak in the lower 20s with sunshine Thursday and near 20 degrees Friday with sunshine. I'm not seeing a return of the arctic air in this forecast.
Heavy snow and freezing rain could lead to dangerous driving conditions, mostly over Northwestern Wisconsin where it could be heaviest.
Some people will refer to this as “The January Thaw,” as if it were some extraordinary natural freaky phenomenon.
A winter storm will start to move into Minnesota Monday, with more snow up in our area Monday night and into Tuesday.
Our New Year's forecast is shaping up to be quiet, but the weather changes heading into the coming work week.