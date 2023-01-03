99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Snow through Wednesday

A slow-moving winter storm will slide through the region leaving us with snow falling all the way through Wednesday.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 03, 2023 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Temperatures look to stay relatively mild while we deal with the snow. Highs will hit near 30 degrees Tuesday and the mid-20s Wednesday. Snow amounts look to add up to the lower and mid-single digits near Duluth with more snow expected as you head south toward the Twin Cities. The wind picks up Tuesday night and lasts through Wednesday. Expect some blowing snow. Gusts will peak in the mid-30s Tuesday night and Wednesday. Snow comes to an end later Wednesday with temperatures only a touch cooler to finish out this week. Highs will peak in the lower 20s with sunshine Thursday and near 20 degrees Friday with sunshine. I'm not seeing a return of the arctic air in this forecast.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
Waves splash against snow and ice covered rocks.
Weather
Watch upgraded to winter weather advisory
Heavy snow and freezing rain could lead to dangerous driving conditions, mostly over Northwestern Wisconsin where it could be heaviest.
January 02, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: A thaw in January is just a thaw, not a regular climate anomaly
Some people will refer to this as “The January Thaw,” as if it were some extraordinary natural freaky phenomenon.
January 02, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Winter storm set to bring heavy snow to parts of the region
A winter storm will start to move into Minnesota Monday, with more snow up in our area Monday night and into Tuesday.
January 02, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Tracking snow to move into the region Monday and Tuesday
Our New Year's forecast is shaping up to be quiet, but the weather changes heading into the coming work week.
January 01, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg