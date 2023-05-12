99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Breezy close to this week with periods of showers and thunder

A slow moving low pressure system is sliding through the region Friday and Saturday bringing a few rounds of showers and some thunderstorms.

StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Scattered showers and thundershowers move into the region Friday with more wet weather sticking around overnight and into Saturday. Temperatures will stay in the 50s to lower 60s close to the shorelines with 70s elsewhere this afternoon. I'm seeing showers still in the area for Minnesota's start to fishing opener. A breeze will be coming off the lake Saturday keeping the shorelines cold and blustery. Temperatures may stay cooler on Saturday with more sunshine and a slight warm up forecast for Sunday. Next week is looking to stay fairly dry. Temperatures look to be fairly warm on Monday with highs in the 70s forecast for Duluth.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
