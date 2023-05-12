Breezy close to this week with periods of showers and thunder

Scattered showers and thundershowers move into the region Friday with more wet weather sticking around overnight and into Saturday. Temperatures will stay in the 50s to lower 60s close to the shorelines with 70s elsewhere this afternoon. I'm seeing showers still in the area for Minnesota's start to fishing opener. A breeze will be coming off the lake Saturday keeping the shorelines cold and blustery. Temperatures may stay cooler on Saturday with more sunshine and a slight warm up forecast for Sunday. Next week is looking to stay fairly dry. Temperatures look to be fairly warm on Monday with highs in the 70s forecast for Duluth.