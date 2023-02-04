Breezy and warmer weekend

Expect a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky throughout the day. A few flurries may be possible under the cloud deck as a weak wave passes through the region. Winds today will be out of the southwest with gusts close to 20 mph this afternoon. Tonight won't be as cold with overnight lows dropping into the mid-teens to start off Sunday. Tomorrow is shaping up to be a touch warmer with mid to upper 20s. I'm seeing more sunshine tomorrow, but a bit breezy again at times. Winds Sunday will be out of the northwest with gusts again to near 20 mph. Next week is looking to stay mild in terms of temperatures with highs most days reaching into the 30s. Monday looks to feature a chance of snow and a little wintry mix to our south.