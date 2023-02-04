99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Breezy and warmer weekend

A south wind overnight will help us start to warm up quicker with highs this afternoon peaking in the lower to mid-20s.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
February 04, 2023 12:00 AM
Expect a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky throughout the day. A few flurries may be possible under the cloud deck as a weak wave passes through the region. Winds today will be out of the southwest with gusts close to 20 mph this afternoon. Tonight won't be as cold with overnight lows dropping into the mid-teens to start off Sunday. Tomorrow is shaping up to be a touch warmer with mid to upper 20s. I'm seeing more sunshine tomorrow, but a bit breezy again at times. Winds Sunday will be out of the northwest with gusts again to near 20 mph. Next week is looking to stay mild in terms of temperatures with highs most days reaching into the 30s. Monday looks to feature a chance of snow and a little wintry mix to our south.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
