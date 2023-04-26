Breezy and rainy days forecast for the weekend

Wednesday is shaping up to be a rather quiet and pleasant one. Highs will reach close to 50° for the surrounding area with light winds most of the day under a mostly sunny sky. Showers slide through the region overnight with periods of rain showers expected on Thursday. A second wave is set to move in on Friday and may last most of the weekend as this next low pressure system stalls out. I'm seeing highs in the 50s Thursday, but our temperatures look to be much cooler Friday through the weekend. Highs may only hit the lower to mid-40s Friday through Monday with on and off periods of rain. Temperatures may cool enough on Sunday into Sunday night that we see some areas of snow showers in the mix across the Northland.