Breezy and rainy days forecast for the weekend

A slow moving system looks to stall out over the region leading to a cool and wet forecast to finish out this month.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Wednesday is shaping up to be a rather quiet and pleasant one. Highs will reach close to 50° for the surrounding area with light winds most of the day under a mostly sunny sky. Showers slide through the region overnight with periods of rain showers expected on Thursday. A second wave is set to move in on Friday and may last most of the weekend as this next low pressure system stalls out. I'm seeing highs in the 50s Thursday, but our temperatures look to be much cooler Friday through the weekend. Highs may only hit the lower to mid-40s Friday through Monday with on and off periods of rain. Temperatures may cool enough on Sunday into Sunday night that we see some areas of snow showers in the mix across the Northland.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
