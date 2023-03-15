Breezy and mild Wednesday before another round of snow this week

A southeast breeze will help keep temperatures mild Wednesday. Gusts could reach as high as 20 mph. Our next weather producer moves into the area tonight bringing a slight chance of light snow and light rain showers. Thursday morning may feature wintry mix before the cold air turns our precipitation over to all snow by midday and into the afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the lower 30s Thursday with a little cooler highs expected for Friday and Saturday. This low pressure system will keep a chance of light snow in the area Friday with gusty north winds. A few flurries may even linger into Saturday with that stiff north wind still gusting into the upper 20s. High temperatures look to rebound back into the 30s next week.