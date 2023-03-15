6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breezy and mild Wednesday before another round of snow this week

Temperatures will peak close to 40 degrees this Wednesday afternoon with another low pressure system bringing snow to the region the rest of this week.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
March 15, 2023 12:00 AM

A southeast breeze will help keep temperatures mild Wednesday. Gusts could reach as high as 20 mph. Our next weather producer moves into the area tonight bringing a slight chance of light snow and light rain showers. Thursday morning may feature wintry mix before the cold air turns our precipitation over to all snow by midday and into the afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the lower 30s Thursday with a little cooler highs expected for Friday and Saturday. This low pressure system will keep a chance of light snow in the area Friday with gusty north winds. A few flurries may even linger into Saturday with that stiff north wind still gusting into the upper 20s. High temperatures look to rebound back into the 30s next week.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
