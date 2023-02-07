99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breezy and mild days ahead

Temperatures will warm to near freezing Tuesday with a strong west wind gusting into the upper 20s.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
February 07, 2023 12:00 AM
You can expect more sunshine than clouds Tuesday, with plenty of sunshine in the forecast for Wednesday, too.

Winds won't be as strong, and the combination of sunshine and mild temperatures will make for a very great Wednesday when highs will peak in the mid-30s.

A low-pressure system will develop to our west on Thursday, bringing more cloud cover and a chance of snow late in the day into Thursday night. Temperatures will still be mild throughout the day Thursday, with highs again peaking in the lower to mid-30s.

I'm seeing a breeze pick up out of the south ahead of the chance of snow Thursday, with winds out of the northwest on Friday. Highs will be a touch cooler — but still decent for this time of year — on Friday and Saturday. Expect 20s to finish out this week with a return of 30s next week.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
