News reporting
Blustery weather Friday through Sunday morning

Very strong winds will create blowing and drifting snow in open areas along with bitter cold wind chills heading into the weekend.

StormTRACKER Team
By Jared Piepenburg
December 23, 2022 12:00 AM
Wind chills will stay in 20-30 below zero Friday through Christmas Day. Friday will be very windy with northwest winds sustained in the mid-20s and gusts possible in the mid-40s.

This will create some blowing and drifting snow in open areas. Travel is going to be difficult and dangerous around the region as this wind will continue overnight and into Saturday as well.

Winds will again be out of the northwest with gusts into the 40s possible Saturday. Expect blowing snow Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day morning before our winds back off some.

Gusts will still reach into the 20s on Sunday, but it won't be the wind we'll have in place Friday and Saturday. Winds settle down on Monday, but our weather will stay cold until Tuesday morning. I'm seeing our temperatures finally climb back up into the 20s by Tuesday afternoon with even warmer temperatures expected toward later next week.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
