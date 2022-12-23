Blustery weather Friday through Sunday morning

Wind chills will stay in 20-30 below zero Friday through Christmas Day. Friday will be very windy with northwest winds sustained in the mid-20s and gusts possible in the mid-40s.

This will create some blowing and drifting snow in open areas. Travel is going to be difficult and dangerous around the region as this wind will continue overnight and into Saturday as well.

Winds will again be out of the northwest with gusts into the 40s possible Saturday. Expect blowing snow Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day morning before our winds back off some.

Gusts will still reach into the 20s on Sunday, but it won't be the wind we'll have in place Friday and Saturday. Winds settle down on Monday, but our weather will stay cold until Tuesday morning. I'm seeing our temperatures finally climb back up into the 20s by Tuesday afternoon with even warmer temperatures expected toward later next week.