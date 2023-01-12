Blustery Thursday with quiet weather this weekend
A north breeze will keep our weather chilly Thursday as gusts could hit the mid-20s.
Temperatures will stay steady in the lower 20s Thursday. I'm seeing a mostly cloudy sky Thursday with more sunshine in the forecast Friday. Winds go light for Friday with highs in the lower 20s to finish out this work week. Temperatures get a little warmer over the weekend with upper 20s Saturday and mid-30s possible Sunday. Winds still look to be on the lighter side for Saturday with a little breeze Sunday. The early work week forecast is still looking mild in terms of temperatures with upper 20s to lower 30s early next week. I am seeing a slight chance of snow around Tuesday.
A few snow showers will be possible both Wednesday and Thursday across the Northland with dry weather heading into the weekend.
Temperatures will stay mild Tuesday and Wednesday as an approaching clipper system draws in the warmer air before a chance of light snow arrives Tuesday night.
The La Niña is still ongoing, which means the Jet Stream will find some strong energy at some point and send some more severe winter weather into our part of the hemisphere.