Blustery Thursday with quiet weather this weekend

A north breeze will keep our weather chilly Thursday as gusts could hit the mid-20s.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 12, 2023 12:00 AM
Temperatures will stay steady in the lower 20s Thursday. I'm seeing a mostly cloudy sky Thursday with more sunshine in the forecast Friday. Winds go light for Friday with highs in the lower 20s to finish out this work week. Temperatures get a little warmer over the weekend with upper 20s Saturday and mid-30s possible Sunday. Winds still look to be on the lighter side for Saturday with a little breeze Sunday. The early work week forecast is still looking mild in terms of temperatures with upper 20s to lower 30s early next week. I am seeing a slight chance of snow around Tuesday.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
