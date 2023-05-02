Blustery again Tuesday

Temperatures will warm into 50s for most of the Northland this Tuesday afternoon. The brisk north wind will slowly start to back off overnight with much lighter winds expected Wednesday. We kick off Wednesday on a chilly note as overnight lows will cool into the lower 30s. We make it into the 50s around the shorelines Wednesday with mid and upper 60s over northern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. A breeze returns on Thursday with afternoon temperatures a touch cooler compared to Wednesday. As we move into the close of the workweek a few showers return to the area Friday with a chance of showers again Saturday. There is the possibility of a few more rounds of showers and potentially a few rumbles next week.