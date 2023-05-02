99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Blustery again Tuesday

Winds will continue to blow out of the north with gusts into the mid-30s throughout the day.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Temperatures will warm into 50s for most of the Northland this Tuesday afternoon. The brisk north wind will slowly start to back off overnight with much lighter winds expected Wednesday. We kick off Wednesday on a chilly note as overnight lows will cool into the lower 30s. We make it into the 50s around the shorelines Wednesday with mid and upper 60s over northern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. A breeze returns on Thursday with afternoon temperatures a touch cooler compared to Wednesday. As we move into the close of the workweek a few showers return to the area Friday with a chance of showers again Saturday. There is the possibility of a few more rounds of showers and potentially a few rumbles next week.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
