News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Blizzard warning issued for Twin Ports, North Shore

Over 2 feet of snow is possible along higher elevations near Lake Superior.

Snowfall totals throuhg 6 p.m. Thursday
Snowfall totals through 6 p.m. Thursday will approach 2 feet in some areas with more snow expected Friday.
Cotributed / National Weather Service
John Myers
By John Myers
December 13, 2022 03:24 PM
DULUTH — A major winter storm is expected to pummel the Northland starting Tuesday night and continue dumping snow into Friday in some areas, leaving up to 2 feet of snow behind by the time it moves out of the region.

The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a blizzard warning along a line from Carlton County, through the Twin Ports and up the North Shore, where dangerous whiteout conditions are expected from late Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Easterly winds off Lake Superior gusting to 35 mph will not only reduce visibility to near zero at times, making driving difficult, but will add to already heavy snowfall totals along higher elevations near Lake Superior.

120419.N.DNT.PLOWS.C05.jpg
Weather
What Duluthians need to know ahead of this week's storm
Follow the rules regarding parking and shoveling to avoid fines.
December 21, 2022 07:49 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

The Weather Service said driving anywhere in the Northland on Wednesday will be difficult, with most of the region seeing at least 4-8 inches of new snow and up to 2 feet or more in the hills of Lake and Cook counties.

“Travel should be restricted to emergencies only,’’ the Weather Service noted in its advisory.

While there may be lulls in the storm at times, snowfall will continue for several days. Duluth is forecast to get at least a foot of snow Wednesday with another 7 inches possible yet Thursday and a little more Friday.

Heavy snowfall is not expected to hit the heart of the Northland until late Tuesday night or very early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to remain near freezing, and a mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet is possible overnight before turning to all snow Wednesday. Even then, the snow will be very wet, sticky and heavy, clinging to roads and difficult to plow, snowblow or shovel. The Weather Service has warned Northlanders to take it easy while moving snow to avoid heart attacks and back injuries.

Power outages also are likely, with Minnesota Power saying Tuesday they had extra crews on standby to deal with lines that come down due to heavy snow loads and trees blown down in high winds.

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
