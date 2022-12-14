After a lull, another round of heavy snow on the way for Northland

DULUTH — It's not over folks. Keep those snowblowers gassed up and shovels near the door.
After heavy snow fell across much of the Northland on Wednesday — including a foot or more in the higher elevations near Duluth — another round of heavy snow is expected to hit the region overnight and Thursday morning, with another 6-12 inches possible across much of the Northland, an additional 12-18 inches in Duluth and even more in the higher elevations off the North Shore.
"It's going to get worse. More heavy snow is coming in tonight and early Thursday," said Joe Moore, National Weather Service meteorologist in Duluth. "In a lot of places, the morning commute on Thursday will be worse than Wednesday."
The Weather Service in has continued a blizzard warning until 6 p.m. Thursday along a line from Carlton County through Duluth and up the North Shore. Higher elevations in the Twin Ports are expected to see a storm total 15-20 inches of snow by Friday with higher hills along the North Shore seeing 25 inches or more. A winter storm warning or winter weather advisory remain in effect for the rest of the Northland until Thursday evening.
Overnight and early morning travel Thursday may be hazardous with heavy snowfall rates and winds gusting to 35 mph. One computer model was forecasting nearly a foot of snow to fall in Duluth just between midnight and 6 a.m. Thursday, Moore noted.
Most schools across region were closed Wednesday and many were already announcing Wednesday afternoon that they would be closed again on Thursday, with many roads still unplowed and more heavy snow on the way.
Ice and wind closed Spirit Mountain ski slopes in Duluth on Wednesday and the heavy snow even forced cancellation of the Bentleyville Christmas lights display in Duluth.
With temperatures hovering at or above freezing, rain fell Tuesday night in some areas, adding a glaze of ice under the new snow. The storm included thunder and lightning at dawn in the Duluth area.
The snow is finally expected to taper off Thursday evening but light snow may continue into Saturday, forecasters noted.
The Weather Service says the wet, heavy snow has been a heavy load for trees and power lines. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Minnesota Power was reporting 79 outages with 4,419 customers without electricity, mostly along the I-35 corridor south of Duluth. Lake Country Power was reporting another 71 outages affecting 1,184 customers, many just outside Duluth and on the Iron Range.
Reported snowfall totals as of 4 p.m. Wednesday
13 inches - 2 miles north of Two Harbors
12.1 inches - 7 miles north of Two Harbors
12 inches - Gary New Duluth
11 inches - Duluth Kenwood
10.5 inches - Finland
10.3 inches - National Weather Service in Duluth
10 inches - Finlayson, Cloquet
8.5 inches - Brimson
8 inches - Baxter, Hinckley, Moose Lake, Barnum, McKinley
7.8 inches - Duluth Piedmont Heights, Hibbing
7 inches - Rice Lake, Pokegema Lake, Maple
6.5 inches - Minong, Oulu
6.4 inches - Tamarack
6.2 inches - Silver Bay
5 inches - Island Lake
4.5 inches - Hermantown, Esko, Two Harbors, Tamarack
3 inches - Amnicon Falls
2.3 inches - Cook
2 inches - Superior
