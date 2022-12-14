SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

After a lull, another round of heavy snow on the way for Northland

Another 12-18 inches expected in Duluth through Thursday, up to 2 feet more possible along the North Shore hills.

blizzard like winter weather snow
A person snowblows their driveway along St. Paul Avenue on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
December 14, 2022 05:48 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — It's not over folks. Keep those snowblowers gassed up and shovels near the door.

After heavy snow fell across much of the Northland on Wednesday — including a foot or more in the higher elevations near Duluth — another round of heavy snow is expected to hit the region overnight and Thursday morning, with another 6-12 inches possible across much of the Northland, an additional 12-18 inches in Duluth and even more in the higher elevations off the North Shore.

duluth weather update 1214.png
Contributed / National Weather Service

"It's going to get worse. More heavy snow is coming in tonight and early Thursday," said Joe Moore, National Weather Service meteorologist in Duluth. "In a lot of places, the morning commute on Thursday will be worse than Wednesday."

The Weather Service in has continued a blizzard warning until 6 p.m. Thursday along a line from Carlton County through Duluth and up the North Shore. Higher elevations in the Twin Ports are expected to see a storm total 15-20 inches of snow by Friday with higher hills along the North Shore seeing 25 inches or more. A winter storm warning or winter weather advisory remain in effect for the rest of the Northland until Thursday evening.

Overnight and early morning travel Thursday may be hazardous with heavy snowfall rates and winds gusting to 35 mph. One computer model was forecasting nearly a foot of snow to fall in Duluth just between midnight and 6 a.m. Thursday, Moore noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most schools across region were closed Wednesday and many were already announcing Wednesday afternoon that they would be closed again on Thursday, with many roads still unplowed and more heavy snow on the way.

Ice and wind closed Spirit Mountain ski slopes in Duluth on Wednesday and the heavy snow even forced cancellation of the Bentleyville Christmas lights display in Duluth.

blizzard like winter weather snow
A city of Duluth grader works on 26th Avenue East on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

With temperatures hovering at or above freezing, rain fell Tuesday night in some areas, adding a glaze of ice under the new snow. The storm included thunder and lightning at dawn in the Duluth area.

The snow is finally expected to taper off Thursday evening but light snow may continue into Saturday, forecasters noted.

The Weather Service says the wet, heavy snow has been a heavy load for trees and power lines. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Minnesota Power was reporting 79 outages with 4,419 customers without electricity, mostly along the I-35 corridor south of Duluth. Lake Country Power was reporting another 71 outages affecting 1,184 customers, many just outside Duluth and on the Iron Range.

blizzard like winter weather snow
This manger scene barely rises above the snow along St. Paul Avenue on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Reported snowfall totals as of 4 p.m. Wednesday

  • 13 inches - 2 miles north of Two Harbors
  • 12.1 inches - 7 miles north of Two Harbors
  • 12 inches - Gary New Duluth
  • 11 inches - Duluth Kenwood
  • 10.5 inches - Finland
  • 10.3 inches - National Weather Service in Duluth
  • 10 inches - Finlayson, Cloquet
  • 8.5 inches - Brimson
  • 8 inches - Baxter, Hinckley, Moose Lake, Barnum, McKinley
  • 7.8 inches - Duluth Piedmont Heights, Hibbing
  • 7 inches - Rice Lake, Pokegema Lake, Maple
  • 6.5 inches - Minong, Oulu
  • 6.4 inches - Tamarack
  • 6.2 inches - Silver Bay
  • 5 inches - Island Lake
  • 4.5 inches - Hermantown, Esko, Two Harbors, Tamarack
  • 3 inches - Amnicon Falls
  • 2.3 inches - Cook
  • 2 inches - Superior

This story was last updated at 5:48 p.m. Dec. 14 to add photos It was originally published at 7:26 a.m. Dec. 14.

blizzard like winter weather snow
Heavy wet snow flocks tree branches, creating abstract patterns Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
blizzard like winter weather snow
Flocked trees frame snow-covered vehicles along St. Paul Avenue on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
blizzard like winter weather snow
Wind-driven snow covers windows on a home along St. Paul Avenue on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
blizzard like winter weather snow
Snow partially covers street signs in the Woodland neighborhood Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
blizzard like winter weather snow
A artistic rendition of a snowman is coated in real snow along St. Paul Avenue on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
blizzard like winter weather snow
A pedestrian braves the elements on the 600 block of North 26th Avenue East on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
blizzard like winter weather snow
A snowmobile charges up St. Paul Avenue on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
blizzard like winter weather snow
Nick Flemming, of Duluth, uses a small utility tractor to pile snow for his daughter, Hannah Flemming, 5, and son, Benjamin Flemming, 7, to play in along Wadena Street on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
blizzard like winter weather snow
A stop sign is coated with snow and ice Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
blizzard like winter weather snow
A group of Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow drivers make a plan to gang plow Interstate 35 from 26th Avenue East to Midway Road on Wednesday in Duluth. Gang plowing is when several plows follow each other in a group allowing the crew to clear a large highway in one pass.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
blizzard like winter weather snow
Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplows pause in the parking lot of Perkins on London Road on Wednesday in Duluth. The group of plows was going to gang plow Interstate 35 from 26th Avenue East to Midway Road.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
blizzard like winter weather snow
A city of Duluth grader works along Maple Grove Road on Wednesday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
blizzard like winter weather snow
A Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow works London Road on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
blizzard like winter weather snow
About 20 ducks seek refuge from the strong winds in a large yard in the Lakeside neighborhood Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

trees down on powerlines
Trees laden with wet snow fell onto powerlines across the Northland on Wednesday, causing dozens of power outages.
Contributed / Lake Country Power
A snow person with coal "buttons," stick "arms," a scarf, and a carrot "nose" is seen coated in fresh snow.
A snow person on East Seventh Street in Duluth's East Hillside neighborhood receives a fresh coat during Wednesday morning's snowfall.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune
Photo of a snowy woodscape, with three deer in the center of the frame looking at the camera
Three deer regard a photographer in the woods near the Superior Hiking Trail at the intersection of North 14th Avenue East and East Eighth Street in Duluth on Wednesday morning.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune
At a street intersection on a snowy day, a couch is shown covered in snow. A sign reads "E 8th St."
An abandoned couch at the corner of East Eighth Street and North 12th Avenue East in Duluth is coated in snow Wednesday morning.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune
Heavy snow falls on residential street
Heavy snow falls on a residential street in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Joe Bowen / Duluth News Tribune
Snow coats a fence across a small open field. Fir trees and a chalet-style house are visible behind the fence.
Snow coats a fence near a chalet-style house in Duluth's East Hillside neighborhood during Wednesday morning's snowfall.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune
A small tree in front of a concrete retaining wall is coated in snow.
Snow coats a small tree in front of a retaining wall in the alley behind New Hope for Families in Duluth on Wednesday morning.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune
A snowy landscape, with low rocky shores surrounding a creek bed. Open water can be seen emerging at the center of frame.
Only small areas of open water can be observed as Chester Creek flows near East Sixth Street in Duluth during Wednesday morning's snowfall.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune
Squared-off church tower is shown coated in driving snow
The tower of Trinity Lutheran Church in Duluth is partially coated in snow Wednesday morning.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune
A close-up of snowy fir tree branches show lighter snow on top giving way to heavy, wet snow near the bottom.
The heavy, wet nature of Wednesday's snowfall can be observed on the branches of a tree on East Seventh Street near the intersection of North14th Avenue East in Duluth.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune
man uses snowblower to clear sidewalk
Troy Paulseth, of Duluth, uses a snowblower to clear wet heavy snow from the sidewalk along 56th Avenue East in the Lakeside neighborhood. Duluth and the North Shore are under blizzard warnings until Thursday at 6 p.m.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Rock structure and trees covered by snow
A rock structure and trees along West 1st Street in Duluth decorated by snow during Wednesday's blizzard.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Man jogging in the snow
Floyd Johnson, of Duluth, lifts his arms to hold the hood of his jacket while going for a jog along West First Street in Duluth during Wednesday's blizzard.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Two snow plows in Duluth
Two Minnesota Department of Transportation snow removal vehicles prepare to travel northeast along West Michigan Street in Duluth during Wednesday's blizzard.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Moose decoration covered by snow
A moose decoration outside an entrance of a residence on West First Street in Duluth completely covered with snow during Wednesday's blizzard.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Snow falling in Duluth
Snow falls in Duluth during Wednesday's blizzard.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Man riding a fat tire bike on a bridge
A man on a fat tire bike rides across a snow- and slush-covered pedestrian bridge over Interstate 35 in Duluth during Wednesday's blizzard.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Related Topics: WEATHERWINTER STORMDULUTHNORTH SHOREALL-ACCESS
John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What to read next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Windy with periods of snow the next couple of days
Northwest winds will pick up Thursday with gusts into the mid-30s creating patchy blowing snow for the Northland.
December 22, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Weather Graphic.PNG
Weather
So long, Arctic air!
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the changing weather pattern at the end of December
December 21, 2022 11:53 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
winter storm
Weather
Winter storm with snow, high winds may linger into Christmas Eve
The Twin Ports is expected to see 2-4 inches and the South Shore snowbelt more than a foot.
December 21, 2022 08:40 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
120419.N.DNT.PLOWS.C05.jpg
Weather
What Duluthians need to know ahead of this week's storm
Follow the rules regarding parking and shoveling to avoid fines.
December 21, 2022 07:49 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports