After a lull, another round of heavy snow on the way for Northland

DULUTH — It's not over folks. Keep those snowblowers gassed up and shovels near the door.

After heavy snow fell across much of the Northland on Wednesday — including a foot or more in the higher elevations near Duluth — another round of heavy snow is expected to hit the region overnight and Thursday morning, with another 6-12 inches possible across much of the Northland, an additional 12-18 inches in Duluth and even more in the higher elevations off the North Shore.

"It's going to get worse. More heavy snow is coming in tonight and early Thursday," said Joe Moore, National Weather Service meteorologist in Duluth. "In a lot of places, the morning commute on Thursday will be worse than Wednesday."

The Weather Service in has continued a blizzard warning until 6 p.m. Thursday along a line from Carlton County through Duluth and up the North Shore. Higher elevations in the Twin Ports are expected to see a storm total 15-20 inches of snow by Friday with higher hills along the North Shore seeing 25 inches or more. A winter storm warning or winter weather advisory remain in effect for the rest of the Northland until Thursday evening.

Overnight and early morning travel Thursday may be hazardous with heavy snowfall rates and winds gusting to 35 mph. One computer model was forecasting nearly a foot of snow to fall in Duluth just between midnight and 6 a.m. Thursday, Moore noted.

Most schools across region were closed Wednesday and many were already announcing Wednesday afternoon that they would be closed again on Thursday, with many roads still unplowed and more heavy snow on the way.

Ice and wind closed Spirit Mountain ski slopes in Duluth on Wednesday and the heavy snow even forced cancellation of the Bentleyville Christmas lights display in Duluth.

A city of Duluth grader works on 26th Avenue East on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

With temperatures hovering at or above freezing, rain fell Tuesday night in some areas, adding a glaze of ice under the new snow. The storm included thunder and lightning at dawn in the Duluth area.

The snow is finally expected to taper off Thursday evening but light snow may continue into Saturday, forecasters noted.

The Weather Service says the wet, heavy snow has been a heavy load for trees and power lines. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Minnesota Power was reporting 79 outages with 4,419 customers without electricity, mostly along the I-35 corridor south of Duluth. Lake Country Power was reporting another 71 outages affecting 1,184 customers, many just outside Duluth and on the Iron Range.

This manger scene barely rises above the snow along St. Paul Avenue on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Reported snowfall totals as of 4 p.m. Wednesday

13 inches - 2 miles north of Two Harbors

12.1 inches - 7 miles north of Two Harbors

12 inches - Gary New Duluth

11 inches - Duluth Kenwood

10.5 inches - Finland

10.3 inches - National Weather Service in Duluth

10 inches - Finlayson, Cloquet

8.5 inches - Brimson

8 inches - Baxter, Hinckley, Moose Lake, Barnum, McKinley

7.8 inches - Duluth Piedmont Heights, Hibbing

7 inches - Rice Lake, Pokegema Lake, Maple

6.5 inches - Minong, Oulu

6.4 inches - Tamarack

6.2 inches - Silver Bay

5 inches - Island Lake

4.5 inches - Hermantown, Esko, Two Harbors, Tamarack

3 inches - Amnicon Falls

2.3 inches - Cook

2 inches - Superior

Heavy wet snow flocks tree branches, creating abstract patterns Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Flocked trees frame snow-covered vehicles along St. Paul Avenue on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Wind-driven snow covers windows on a home along St. Paul Avenue on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Snow partially covers street signs in the Woodland neighborhood Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A artistic rendition of a snowman is coated in real snow along St. Paul Avenue on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A pedestrian braves the elements on the 600 block of North 26th Avenue East on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A snowmobile charges up St. Paul Avenue on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Nick Flemming, of Duluth, uses a small utility tractor to pile snow for his daughter, Hannah Flemming, 5, and son, Benjamin Flemming, 7, to play in along Wadena Street on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A stop sign is coated with snow and ice Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A group of Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow drivers make a plan to gang plow Interstate 35 from 26th Avenue East to Midway Road on Wednesday in Duluth. Gang plowing is when several plows follow each other in a group allowing the crew to clear a large highway in one pass. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplows pause in the parking lot of Perkins on London Road on Wednesday in Duluth. The group of plows was going to gang plow Interstate 35 from 26th Avenue East to Midway Road. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A city of Duluth grader works along Maple Grove Road on Wednesday. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow works London Road on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

About 20 ducks seek refuge from the strong winds in a large yard in the Lakeside neighborhood Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Trees laden with wet snow fell onto powerlines across the Northland on Wednesday, causing dozens of power outages. Contributed / Lake Country Power

A snow person on East Seventh Street in Duluth's East Hillside neighborhood receives a fresh coat during Wednesday morning's snowfall. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Three deer regard a photographer in the woods near the Superior Hiking Trail at the intersection of North 14th Avenue East and East Eighth Street in Duluth on Wednesday morning. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

An abandoned couch at the corner of East Eighth Street and North 12th Avenue East in Duluth is coated in snow Wednesday morning. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Heavy snow falls on a residential street in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood Wednesday morning. Joe Bowen / Duluth News Tribune

Snow coats a fence near a chalet-style house in Duluth's East Hillside neighborhood during Wednesday morning's snowfall. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Snow coats a small tree in front of a retaining wall in the alley behind New Hope for Families in Duluth on Wednesday morning. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Only small areas of open water can be observed as Chester Creek flows near East Sixth Street in Duluth during Wednesday morning's snowfall. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

The tower of Trinity Lutheran Church in Duluth is partially coated in snow Wednesday morning. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

The heavy, wet nature of Wednesday's snowfall can be observed on the branches of a tree on East Seventh Street near the intersection of North14th Avenue East in Duluth. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

Troy Paulseth, of Duluth, uses a snowblower to clear wet heavy snow from the sidewalk along 56th Avenue East in the Lakeside neighborhood. Duluth and the North Shore are under blizzard warnings until Thursday at 6 p.m. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A rock structure and trees along West 1st Street in Duluth decorated by snow during Wednesday's blizzard. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Floyd Johnson, of Duluth, lifts his arms to hold the hood of his jacket while going for a jog along West First Street in Duluth during Wednesday's blizzard. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Two Minnesota Department of Transportation snow removal vehicles prepare to travel northeast along West Michigan Street in Duluth during Wednesday's blizzard. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

A moose decoration outside an entrance of a residence on West First Street in Duluth completely covered with snow during Wednesday's blizzard. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Snow falls in Duluth during Wednesday's blizzard. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune