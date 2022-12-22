Blizzard warnings expand as gusting winds whip snow into whiteout conditions

DULUTH — Light snow had ended Thursday afternoon across most of the Northland, but winds were expected to pick up out of the northwest, gusting to 45 and even 50 mph in places and continuing Friday and into Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Duluth has continued a winter storm warning until noon Christmas Eve for the Twin Ports because those winds are expected to blow the recent light, fluffy snow around and create whiteout conditions in some areas. A blizzard warning is now in effect until Christmas morning for Cook, Lake, Ashland, Bayfield and Iron counties as well as several counties in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Going somewhere for Christmas? As a massive low pressure storm system moved east across the continent Thursday, watches and warnings for blizzards, winter storms and extreme wind chill values were posted for much of the continental U.S. making for difficult travel just days before Christmas. This was the national warning map as of 1 p.m. Thursday. Blizzard warnings have been issued for Minnesota's Arrowhead and parts of Northwestern Wisconsin as well as much of southern Minnesota, the Dakotas and Iowa<br/><br/><br/> Contributed / National Weather Service

The Weather Service also has issued a wind chill advisory until noon Saturday as temperatures remain mostly below zero and wind chill values drop to 40 degrees below zero. People can suffer frostbite in just minutes under those conditions and pets are extremely vulnerable to the cold.

Snowfall from the large winter storm was generally less than expected in Minnesota and Wisconsin, with just a few inches in most areas. The one exception is the South Shore snow belt in Wisconsin and Michigan, where snow is expected to increase as winds blow across Lake Superior and 1-2 feet of lake-effect snow is possible by Saturday night. Light snow may redevelop Friday over other parts of the Northland into Friday and, while not accumulating much, will add to the poor visibility and poor road conditions.

SS Alpena travels in the Duluth Harbor behind Pier B Resort Hotel on Thursday. The American Spirit can be seen on the upper-right, surrounded by sea smoke, on Lake Superior. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

A blizzard warning also remains in effect for parts of southern Minnesota, Iowa and the Dakotas into Saturday due to blowing snow and whiteout conditions.

Wind chill advisories, blizzard warnings and winter storm warnings covered much of the country Thursday morning as the massive low-pressure system moved east across the continent, stifling travel in the days leading up to Christmas.

Vehicles parked along Glen Place Drive in Duluth are covered with snow Thursday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

A woman uses a scraper to clear snow and ice off the windshield and windows of a vehicle parked along Glen Place Drive in Duluth on Thursday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Fresh snow covers Duluth's Lakewalk on Thursday morning. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

A shipping vessel travels through the sea smoke and a flock of birds fly over the water on Lake Superior in Duluth on Thursday. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

The view through tree branches of Glen Place Drive in Duluth with a smokestack in the distance Thursday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

This story was last updated at 1:48 p.m. Dec. 22 to include details about upgraded blizzard warnings. It was originally posted at 7:45 a.m. Dec. 22.