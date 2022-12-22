Blizzard warnings expand as gusting winds whip snow into whiteout conditions
Blowing snow and extreme wind chill values are forecast to get worse Friday and into Christmas Eve.
DULUTH — Light snow had ended Thursday afternoon across most of the Northland, but winds were expected to pick up out of the northwest, gusting to 45 and even 50 mph in places and continuing Friday and into Saturday.
The National Weather Service in Duluth has continued a winter storm warning until noon Christmas Eve for the Twin Ports because those winds are expected to blow the recent light, fluffy snow around and create whiteout conditions in some areas. A blizzard warning is now in effect until Christmas morning for Cook, Lake, Ashland, Bayfield and Iron counties as well as several counties in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
The Weather Service also has issued a wind chill advisory until noon Saturday as temperatures remain mostly below zero and wind chill values drop to 40 degrees below zero. People can suffer frostbite in just minutes under those conditions and pets are extremely vulnerable to the cold.
Snowfall from the large winter storm was generally less than expected in Minnesota and Wisconsin, with just a few inches in most areas. The one exception is the South Shore snow belt in Wisconsin and Michigan, where snow is expected to increase as winds blow across Lake Superior and 1-2 feet of lake-effect snow is possible by Saturday night. Light snow may redevelop Friday over other parts of the Northland into Friday and, while not accumulating much, will add to the poor visibility and poor road conditions.
A blizzard warning also remains in effect for parts of southern Minnesota, Iowa and the Dakotas into Saturday due to blowing snow and whiteout conditions.
ADVERTISEMENT
Wind chill advisories, blizzard warnings and winter storm warnings covered much of the country Thursday morning as the massive low-pressure system moved east across the continent, stifling travel in the days leading up to Christmas.
This story was last updated at 1:48 p.m. Dec. 22 to include details about upgraded blizzard warnings. It was originally posted at 7:45 a.m. Dec. 22.