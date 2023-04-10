50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Weather

Areas of fog possible Monday morning

Very warm temperatures are expected this week.

By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

Some areas of fog will be possible Monday morning across the Northland as mild temperatures continue to move into the region. Highs in the afternoon will likely try to reach into the mid- to upper 50s as mostly clear skies will be the theme.

Breezy conditions will continue overnight as the winds change direction from westerly Monday afternoon to southwesterly Tuesday, pushing our high temperatures in the 60s across the region, and then possibly into the mid- to upper 60s on Wednesday.

Rain showers will be possible toward the end of the work week as another system moves into the region. This system will likely push our high temperatures back down into the 40s and 50s over the weekend.

