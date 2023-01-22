Areas of fog possible this morning

Areas of fog will be likely early this morning across much of the region. By the late morning hours, the fog may lift enough that it will give the appearance of low clouds, which will likely be with us throughout the remainder of the day. In the meantime, expect highs to be in the mid-20s across the area with temperatures dropping to near single-digit values overnight tonight. A quick-moving cold front will move through the region on Monday, and this will try to bring a few snow showers into the region, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours. Afterwards, clouds will remain in the region for Tuesday. Another system may try to bring additional snow showers into our region on Wednesday. Behind that system, temperatures will likely begin steadily dropping over the remainder of the workweek, with highs likely reaching the single digits by the weekend.