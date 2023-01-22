STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Weather
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Areas of fog possible this morning

A few chances for snow later this week.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
January 22, 2023 12:01 AM
Areas of fog will be likely early this morning across much of the region. By the late morning hours, the fog may lift enough that it will give the appearance of low clouds, which will likely be with us throughout the remainder of the day. In the meantime, expect highs to be in the mid-20s across the area with temperatures dropping to near single-digit values overnight tonight. A quick-moving cold front will move through the region on Monday, and this will try to bring a few snow showers into the region, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours. Afterwards, clouds will remain in the region for Tuesday. Another system may try to bring additional snow showers into our region on Wednesday. Behind that system, temperatures will likely begin steadily dropping over the remainder of the workweek, with highs likely reaching the single digits by the weekend.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
