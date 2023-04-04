50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Another winter storm set to impact the region Tuesday through part of Thursday

Snow, wind, and wintry mix all look possible as the day progresses with more snow and wind on the way.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Periods of snow will slide across the Northland Tuesday. As temperatures warm slightly late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening there is a chance of wintry mix before we turn over to snow and wintry mix overnight. Winds will pick up Tuesday out of the east with gusts into the 40s and potentially to near 50 mph. Winds will stay that strong overnight with similar winds speeds again on Wednesday although our winds will switch from east to southwest. Open areas will be extremely tough for travel and dangerous as well. Patchy blowing snow and some wintry mix again is expected for Wednesday with snow Wednesday night and early Thursday. The heaviest snow will fall along the North Shore along with northern and northwestern Minnesota with some places picking up over a foot of new snow. This winter weather we continue to have in spring will start to give by this weekend and into next week with much warmer air in the forecast. I'm seeing 40s to some lower 50s next week.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
