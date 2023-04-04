Another winter storm set to impact the region Tuesday through part of Thursday

Periods of snow will slide across the Northland Tuesday. As temperatures warm slightly late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening there is a chance of wintry mix before we turn over to snow and wintry mix overnight. Winds will pick up Tuesday out of the east with gusts into the 40s and potentially to near 50 mph. Winds will stay that strong overnight with similar winds speeds again on Wednesday although our winds will switch from east to southwest. Open areas will be extremely tough for travel and dangerous as well. Patchy blowing snow and some wintry mix again is expected for Wednesday with snow Wednesday night and early Thursday. The heaviest snow will fall along the North Shore along with northern and northwestern Minnesota with some places picking up over a foot of new snow. This winter weather we continue to have in spring will start to give by this weekend and into next week with much warmer air in the forecast. I'm seeing 40s to some lower 50s next week.